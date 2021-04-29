Not Ranbir but this actor was the first choice for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

MUMBAI: How can we forget the movie Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 2009 Romance comedy movie which was loved by the fans for its amazing story line the great chemistry between Prem and Jenny ( Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif). Also the tracks of the movie which is been remember till today.

The character Prem Shankar Sharma portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor was loved by the fans and was one of the major USP of the movie, but did you know Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice of the movie the movie first was offered To Shahid Kapoor but the actor rejected the role.

As per reports Actor Shahid Kapoor felt that the character from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was similar to that of his character, Aditya Kashyap, from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. So the role later went to Ranbir Kapoor.

After this we have seen director Rajkumar Santoshi collaborating with Shahid Kapoor with the movie Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

The film Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under Tips Music Films. A remake of the 2005 Telugu film Soggadu.

