Not Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir, Parineeti Chopra is a fan of this Khan!

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal bout their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

This Sunday, the audiences will witness some interesting revelations by the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Jodi, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. While we already knew that Arjun Kapoor is a big Bollywood buff, no one knew that Parineeti was a movie buff too! In fact, as a kid, she was such a Bollywood fan that she even had a poster of her favourite actor. Yes, it was a Khan, but you will be surprised to know which one! It was none other than Chote Nawab, Saif Ali Khan.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Parineeti revealed, “Everyone who is close to me knows that I was, am and will always be a huge Saif fan. I just love him and after becoming an actor I feel privileged to be able to spend time with him off-screen as well. My respect and love for him has increased for him over time. When I was a kid, Saif used to endorse a particular ‘chips’ brand and being the crazy fan that I was I used to collect those packs. Not just chips packets, I had even saved the booklet that came with the cassette of Kal Ho Na Ho, which had amazing pictures of him. I used to cut all the pictures and make a collage out of it. Interestingly, he was the only film actor whose poster I had in my room.”

The actress also revealed her experience of watching movies during childhood and said, “When I was growing up, we weren’t allowed to watch a lot of films, but I used to watch all Saif Ali Khan films without fail. I used to love him back then and I love him even now.” Like Parineeti, we all love Saif Ali Khan too!