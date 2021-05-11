Not Shahid Kapoor, 'this' actor was the first choice for the movie Kabir Singh

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh released in the year 2019 and it was indeed one of the massive hits of that year, and the movie is one of the best of Shahid Kapoor's career, and no doubt he has delivered one of his best in the movie.Till today when we look back at the movie Kabir Singh we see one of the finest performances of Shahid Kapoor.

Well for all the Shahid Kapoor and Kabir Singh fans did you know, the actor was not the first choice of the movie Kabir Singh?

Yes you had right not Shahid Kapoor but Arjun Kapoor was the first choice of the movie Kabir Singh.

Arjun Kapoor who started his acting career with the movie Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra had made his strong mark in Bollywood industry. He was the first choice of the movie Kabir Singh. Due to a some personal issues he could not do the film and the movie later went to Shahid Kapoor.

What do you think how the movie would have been made if Arjun Kapoor was there? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jersey. On the other hand Arjun Kapoor was last seen in movie Sandeep aur Pinky faraar and will be next seen in the movie Sardar ka grandson which will release on Netflix, also will be seen in movie Bhoot police, and Ek villain Returns

