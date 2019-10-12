Not shifting focus from acting to singing: Adhyayan Suman

MUMBAI: Adhyayan Suman's new single "Rangjaye" is set to release soon. The actor-turned-singer says while he feels fortunate to receive appreciation for his singing skills, he also has acting projects in his kitty, and so he has no reason to choose between acting and singing. He wants to continue with both.



"Now that my songs are releasing one by one, I think I am very fortunate. My last two songs have done well on my channel, AS Music, and that has given me courage and the confidence to move forward. Of course, I am not shifting my focus from acting to singing. All these things are a part of me. I don't have to choose my priorities, they all are my priorities," Adhyayan told IANS. when we asked if he has been focusing more on music than acting lately, considering he was last seen on the big screen in 2016.



He added: "Even if you watch my music videos, you will see they are like short films -- not just as a song but there are performances, there are scene, there are characters and there is a screenplay, and there are dialogues. You move into a song and then there is a closure to the song. So of course, acting is not going anywhere," added the son of popular TV show host-actor Shekhar Suman.



Adhyayan had earlier released two songs "Saareyan nu chaddeya" and a recreated version of Arjun Kanungo's "Aaya na tu", titled "Aaya na tu 2.0".



Starting his career in Bollywood with the film "Haal-e-dil" in 2008, Adhyayan has appeared in films like "Raaz: The Mystery Continues", "Jashnn", "Dehraadun Diary", "Himmatwala", and "Heartless".



Talking about what kind of acting opportunity he looks forward to, the actor said: "I have just finished a big web series for Hungama play with Hina Khan, and I have also signed a big web series that I am starting on November 19. A formal announcement will be made in a couple of days, once we go on the floor by the 17th of this month."



"I am dying and waiting to do good roles. I am fortunate to have people like Rikant Pittie and Shivanshu Pandey as producers who share a similar vision, which is so important while creating something close to one's heart," said Adhyayan.