Not Shraddha Kapoor but this actress was the first choice for the movie Sahoo; find out!

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starring Sahoo were immensely loved by fans all over the globe, the action thriller which was in love for its high action sequence stunts performed by Super Star Prabhas, and for its great storyline, the movie has a great record value for all the Prabha's fans.

But did you know that Shraddha Kapoor was not the first choice of the movie, yes you heard right, the movie was first offered to actress Katrina Kaif, But because the makers could not accommodate her fee into the budget of the film, things did not work out with the Zero actress. The source informs, “The Saaho makers couldn't afford to pay Katrina Rs 5 crore, which is how much she asked for.” And hence Shraddha Kapoor stepped into the picture.

Well, what are your views if Katrina Kaif was starred in the movie, how this action trailer would have turned into?

Released in the year 2019 action thriller Sahoo was written and directed by Sujeeth. It was produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati under their banner UV Creations. Filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

