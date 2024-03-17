'Nothing better than a man in uniform', Sidharth Malhotra talks about working in patriotic films

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his action-thriller Yodha. The actor once again portrays an army officer in the movie written and directed by Sagar Ambre. Yodha is an aerial action-thriller based on the backdrop of a plain hijack.

The actor recently visited the capital for the movie's promotional events accompanied by his co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He was quizzed about the same at a press conference regarding back-to-back releases based on men-in-uniform.

Sidharth, while interacting with the media at a press conference in New Delhi said, “I think it just happened by chance (signing back-to-back patriotic films). I may be drawn a little more to the uniform, nothing looks better on a man than uniform regardless of any form of service in the country. This is a fictitious uniform so we've done the army, we've done the police, I have created my own Yodha unit so that I can wear another version of a uniform here.”

The actor also pointed out that the film also depicts romance despite its serious theme. He added, “Yodha does have a hint of love story, as you can see in the trailer. It is not such a dry character but it is not a complete love story but we are right here, promoting a Dharma Productions film so maybe you should ask Mr Karan Johar when is he making his next romantic film for me to do.”

Yodha is scheduled to release on March 15, 2024. It is the first time Sidharth, Raashii and Disha are sharing screen space and the movie is their first theatrical release of 2024. Apart from the stellar cast, movie buffs are also excited for Sidharth's combat sequences showcased in the trailer. The Dharma Productions venture backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yasj Johar and Apoorva Mehta is also co-directed by Pushkar Ojha apart from Sagar.

Sidharth also made his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The show released in Amazon Prime Video earlier this year in January.

