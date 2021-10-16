Nov 5 release for 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer, Katrina

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to release in theatres on November 5.

The movie will see Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi'. It also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay and Ranveer will have cameo appearances.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

SOURCE : IANS