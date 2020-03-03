"Now people are curious and they want to watch such films", Fatima Sana Shaikh spills beans on the shift in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Proving her mettle and versatility for movies, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with her powerful film line up. She’ll be seen experimenting with genres and delving into the skin of the characters that come along with it.

Mere two films old, Fatima feels that consistency is important to survive in Bollywood. The actress also believes that there has been a distinct change and transformation happening in every decade.

As the actress strongly opines about the shift happening in Bollywood, Fatima shared, "People have started accepting such films. It’s not just that, even the audience is accepting such films and wants to watch unconventional heroes and heroines. Probably, they were not ready before, but now people are curious and they want to watch such films. Maybe after a few years that may change, who knows.”

After a successful stint as a child actor, it is never too easy to make a comeback as an adult. But Fatima did it in spades with Dangal (2016) which saw charting some extraordinary box office numbers.

On the work front, Fatima's film line-up looks very interesting with her upcoming slate of films – Anurag Basu’s small-town set anthology film and the quirky comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari are different from her earlier projects and fans are thrilled to watch her take over the silver screen with her charisma and power pack performance.

The actor, who is currently shooting for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari along with prominent actors Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh.