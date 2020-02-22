”Numbers show how much the people have and are still loving the movie”, ecstatic Disha Patani shares as ‘Malang’ crosses 50 crores

MUMBAI: Being hailed as the factor behind teh success of the recent release Malang, Disha Patani is currently basking in its glory. Not only has the movie crossed 50 crores massive mark at the box office but it continues to grow where the audiences continue to rush to the theatres to get a glimpse of the ‘hottest avatar’ of the actress.

Upon the box office success, Disha tells us how she feels about the collections saying, “There are not enough words to express the experience and our journey through the film. I tried something new and I am glad that people have loved my character and the box office numbers show how much the people have and are still loving the movie!”

The fan frenzy for Disha is truly standing out as unfathomable and no one can have enough of her. Well, we’re still rubbing onto our eyes after watching the hottest actress in Bollywood bring the hottest to the screens in Malang. Disha is all set to wow the audiences with some more promising performances with her upcoming, KTina with Ekta Kapoor and Radhe, where the actress will be seen reuniting with Salman Khan.

From being called the live-wire hotness to the success factor behind the humungous success, Disha is winning on all fronts and has another success to her credit.

Disha is the talk of the town for the very right and obvious reason on how the actress has shown an extremely perfect transition of her performances and how she has nailed it. The actress holds a very strong fanbase and is enjoying this swing of success totally.