Nupur and Kriti Sanon's 'squishy quarantine' diaries

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Heropanti in 2014. She has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

On the other hand, her sister Nupur Sanon was seen in a music video with Akshay Kumar titled Filhaal, which was a massive hit all over. The reprise version was launched a while ago and was sung by Nupur herself.

Both the sisters have created a massive fan base for themselves in a short span of time and never fail to keep their fans entertained during the lockdown. We have even seen them interacting with their fans on social media platforms and keeping them updated on their activities.

This time, theg are back to give us some major sibling goals. Have a look at these cute pictures of theirs.

Sharing this picture, Nupur wrote a sweet caption that said, SquishyQuarantine @ kritisanon # sisterloveisthestrongest'.

Well, we think they both look really amazing and cute, and we wish to see more of them soon.

