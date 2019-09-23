Nupur Sanon is all praise for Akshay Kumar

Actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon, who has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming music video, says it's a magical feeling to be his co-star.

aThey both have shot for singer B Praak's single "Filhaal".

Sharing her experience working with Akshay, Nupur, who is also a singer, took to Instagram and wrote: "From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star...what a magical feeling! Couldn't have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite Akshay Kumar sir.. you've been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing."

Not only Nupur, B. Praak, who earlier lent his voice to the song "Teri Mitti" in Akshay's film "Kesari", thanked the latter for another collaboration.

"'Filhaal' biggest collaboration Of 2019...Really can't thank enough to Akshay paaji for this when it comes to you paaji. I really got speechless. You are just awesome in every way," B Praak wrote.

The song is written by Jaani. Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is also a part of the song.