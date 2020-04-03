Nupur Sanon replaces Kriti Sanon's hair stylist!

MUMBAI: After making her debut in Telugu cinema with psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, actress Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Heropanti in 2014.

She has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

The actress has a massive fan following owing to her versatility and talent.

In the current scenario, where the entire world is fighting to defeat the Coronavirus, Kriti is spending time with her family and doing household chores.

On the other hand, her sister Nupur Sanon was seen in a music video with Akshay Kumar titled Filhaal, which was a massive hit all over. The reprise version was launched a while ago and was sung by Nupur herself.

Today, we spotted Nupur pampering Kriti after turning into her hair stylist. And trust us, she is good at it.

Have a look!

In this video, the Sanon sisters are having a great time together. Nupur was even seen teasing their current hairstylist, whose name is Asif.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in a movie titled Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.