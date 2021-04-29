Nupur Sanon shares some major fitness goal during this mini-lockdown

MUMBAI: Known for her cuteness and her looks, sister of Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon who was loved by the fans all over in the video song Filhall with Akshay Kumar, the diva garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans for her beautiful on screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar.

Over the time, we have seen some amazing posts of the actress with her sister Kriti during the lockdown period. From defining looks to sharing some sister goals, we have seen it all! And today, Nupur is grabbing all the attention of the fans with her latest post which speaks about fitness. The actress, taking to her Instagram story, shared this amazing post giving us major fitness goals.

Have a look

Flaunting her super fit body, Nupur surely knows how to attract the eyeballs of the fans! We wouldn't be wrong if we said that the actress is one of the fittest divas of Bollywood.

The fans also never get tired to shower their love and blessings towards the actress.

What are your views on Nupur's fitness goals? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress will be again seen with Akshay Kumar in filhall 2.

