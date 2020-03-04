News

Nupur Sanon visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has already wowed all with her stunning appearance in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous song "Filhall", opposite Akshay Kumar.

As the song continues to set new records after crossing 600 million views on YouTube, Nupur's fans excited;y wait for her return, what with the makers having announced a sequel number to "Filhall" very soon.

The sequel song will once again feature Nupur with Bollywood superstar Akshay.

Meanwhile, as Bollywood watchers wait for an announcement on Nupur's big screen debut, the budding star took out time recently for some devotional respite, amid her hectic schedule.

Nupur was spotted with her Mother visiting Siddhivinayak Temple. In between paying obeisance to the almighty, the young actress found time to click a selfies with her mom.

Tags Nupur Sanon Kriti Sanon Filhall Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Mar 2020 09:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before jetting off to London
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here