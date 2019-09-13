Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Boy is Ranbir Kapoor. Well, whose isn’t?

Dreaming about your your dream boy, every day? So is actor Nushrat Bharucha, and we can’t help but *sigh* hearing that!

The lead cast of the upcoming film Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha recently graced the episode of the newly launched season, Baba ki Chowki S2. During a fun rapid fire round, Baba Dr. Sanket Bhosale asked Nushrat who her dream boy is, and she reveals the name that half the nation drools over, heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. As a response to this, Dr. Sanket Bhosale immediately mimics Ranbir, making Nushrat blush! Alia Bhatt, are you listening?

Interestingly, when Ayushmann was asked about his dream girl, Ayushmann candidly says, “Yaar abhi dekho agar mein apni wife ka naam nahi lunga toh bohot maar padegi. Mann mein kuch bhi chal raha ho nahi bol sakte. Right now, I like Kendall Jenner a lot.”

The second season of Baba Ki Chowki S2 is revamped in a fresh avatar to with a different concept and new segments for the celebrity guests. Tune-in to the episode with the Dream Girl cast, starting 13th September, 12PM onwards only on MTV Beats.