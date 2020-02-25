News

Nushrat Bharucha: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' changed things for me

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: "Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety" on Sunday completed two years since its release, and the film's lead actress Nushrat Bharucha is grateful to the audience for making the film a Rs 100-crore grosser.

"The film crossing the Rs 100-crore mark was a big thing... It meant that too many people have watched and liked the film... It really changed things for me. It put me on a path where I am more confident about what I am doing and what kind of films I have to do. It's been a great journey. I thank to all the people who supported and helped make 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' a success," Nushrat said.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" also featured Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. It revolved around a concept of 'romance vs bromance'.

Reminiscing the film's journey, Kartik took to social media and shared the video of the hit song "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" from "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

"My Turning Point! SKTKS changed everything. Made me dream bigger. Made my belief stronger. Will forever be extra special. Thank you Luv Sir for giving me Sonu And Thank you to the audiences for embracing him so much... Aap Sabka Yaar Hoon Main," Kartik wrote.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

 

Tags Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Nushrat Bharucha Luv Ranjan Kartik Aaryan Sunny Singh Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Abhijit Bhattacharya...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon WindMill Festival!

Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here