Nushrat Bharucha on working with Rajkummar Rao after a decade

21 Mar 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Dibakar Banerjee's cult film "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" was released 10 years ago on this date and Nushrat Bharucha, who had a prominent role in the film, feels deep gratitude for having worked in the film.

Nushrat, who had worked in Bollywood films such as "Jai Santoshi Maa" (2006) and "Kal Kisne Dekha" (2009) before getting her big break in Banerjee's film, said: " 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka' completed 10 years today... it's a nostalgic moment for me. I clearly remember how I faced camera for the first time in that film. From then to now.. the journey has been amazing. The film played a big role in bringing me right here. It is one hell of the memorable rides," she said.

The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Rajkummar Rao in an interesting role. Now, after a gap of 10 years, Rajkummar and Nushrat are all set to share screen space again in the upcoming "Chhalaang".

"It feels great to work with Raj again and that too after a decade. I share a very good relationship with him. I hope audience like our performances in 'Chhalaang'," she added.

Nushrat is best known for playing the girl-next-door with a twist in films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

