Nushrat Bharucha's special song of Marjaavaan SCRAPPED

05 Nov 2019 12:58 PM

MUMBAI: Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is an upcoming romantic action film. It stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. 

Marjaavaan's Nora Fatehi's number Ek Toh Kum Zindagani might be getting T-Series (producer) hits on YouTube, but someone is definitely sulking and that's Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha. 

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Milap and T-Series had shot a special number with Nushrat with lots of fanfare, but later T-Series felt that the song did not go with the narrative. Bhushan Kumar's company took the call and instead summoned Nora Fatehi to shoot a new song, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.

