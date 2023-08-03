Nushrratt Bharuccha attends Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar special screening; gets trolled, “Itna over acting kis khushi mai”

Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently spotted at the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the actress was super excited to watch the film. Well, netizens are tolling her as they feel she was overacting.
MUMBAI: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has hit the big screens today. A special screening of the film was held last night and many celebs attended it. TJMM is directed by Luv Ranjan, and the filmmaker’s favourite actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also attended the screening.

She was seen chatting with the paparazzi and telling them that they should be in the screening watching the film. Clearly, Nushrratt was super excited to watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and netizens are trolling her for the same.

A netizen commented, “Waise itna over acting kis khushi mai kr rhi movie aai h kya iske.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Kitna over acting kar leri ye 40rup kaat iska.” One more netizen commented, “Why she is overacting everywhere?” Check out the comments below...

Do you think that Nushrratt was overreacting or it was just her excitement for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha’s movies, the actress will next be seen in Akelli and Chhorii 2. The latter is a sequel to Chhorii which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is not yet announced whether the film will get an OTT release or if it will hit the big screens.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has received mixed reviews, but everyone is praising Ranbir and Shraddha’s performance in it. The movie is expected to take a good start at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

