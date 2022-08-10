Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with another party number 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' from her upcoming film, Chatrapathi

MUMBAI : Bareilly Ke Bazaar: Nushrratt Bharuccha back with another foot tapping number after Dil Chori, Saiyaan ji!

While we have seen Nushrratt Bharuccha serving us many hot and sizzling party numbers like, Chhote Chhote Peg, Dil Chori, and Deedar De, just to name a few, she is back to treat us to yet another one from her upcoming film Chatrapathi. Announcing the release of her latest party track Bareilly Ke Bazaar, the actress shared a glimpse of the song and we can see her raising the heat with her hotness in the song.

As Nushrratt shared a glimpse of her hot and sizzling dance number on her social media, she jotted down the caption filled with a lot of excitement while announcing the release of the song,

"The wait is finally over!#BareillyKeBazaar is out now on Times Music's YouTube Channel #ListenNow

Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak.

#Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023."

After seeing the song, fans couldn't stop raving about Nushrratt's sizzling hot avatar and moves from the song. Her comments section is filled with hearts and fire emojis, and praises.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Chatrapathi, Nushrratt will also be next seen in 'Chhorii 2' and 'Akelli'.