Nushrratt Bharuccha is getting trolled for her latest video, netizens are calling her ‘Nautanki’

MUMBAI: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans, indeed she is known not only for her acting but also for her cuteness.

This latest video of actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is getting viral all over the social media where the actress was going through a surgery as she was injured, and she was laughing in the video. This video is grabbing the attention of the fans and it is getting all the love from the fans for her cuteness, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that she has got hurt and she is laughing loudly which is very weird, also many people are addressing the actress as Nautanki and saying that she is faking it.

What are your views on the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and this latest video, also on the these comments coming from the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

