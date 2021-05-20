Nushrratt Bharuccha to play condom seller in her next, READ MORE

MUMBAI: One of the shining stars of Bollywood is actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, the actress has had a successful run in Bollywood so far, and the actress continues to push herself with unique and exciting characters. In one of her interviews, Nushrratt had expressed her concerns over getting typecast in Bollywood. However, she finally found the perfect footing to transpire from the glamorous image associated with her.

The actress has always impressed the audience with the versatility in her performances, with films like Dream Girl, Chhalaang, Ajeeb Daastaans, and more. The actress is all set to explore her craft once again after she was roped in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next titled Janhit Mein Jaari.

The actress has taken up yet another challenging role as she will reportedly play a condom sales executive role in the new comedy venture.

Shedding more light on the role, the filmmaker quoted to the media, “Nushrratt’s character hails from a small town. She is a well-educated and progressive woman. She’s looking for a job and finds one where she’s placed as a sales and promotions executive at a condom manufacturing company”

“In the film, Nushrratt hops between selling condoms at medical stores and also runs promotions in different areas of the locality. The film also focuses on the repercussions she faces in her personal life due to her profession, which is rare for a woman,” the filmmaker added.

The film was supposed to go on the floor in April. However, the pandemic had some other plans and the shoot was reportedly delayed. Now, the makers plan on taking the film on floors in August if the situation gets better.

The actress will be seen collaborating with Shaandilyaa for the second time. Earlier, he directed Dream Girl which featured Nushrratt along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

SOURCE – INDIA FORUMS

