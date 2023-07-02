Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a glimpse from the shoot of Akelli

MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha, is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses in the profession today, and her fans patiently wait for her projects to release. After making back-to-back headlines for Chhorii 2, Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to headline another solo lead project Akelli. Well, prior to this, she had solo lead in Chhorii 1 & will also be seen in the sequel. While the second part is yet to release, the first part of Chhorii became one of the most critically acclaimed projects of her.

Taking to social media, she shares a sneak peek into the shooting of Akelli on her social media.

Meanwhile on the work front, she is also shooting for Chhorii 2. Bharuccha had won accolades for performance in the layered horror film Chhorri and now she is shooting for the film. In these past years, the actress has given varieties of performances which have been loved by the audiences and critics. One of the most loved characters was in her film Chhorii where she played a pregnant woman and threw light on the social issue for female foeticide.

Other than Chhorri 2, she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.