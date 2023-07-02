Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a glimpse from the shoot of Akelli

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:24
movie_image: 
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a glimpse from the shoot of Akelli

MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha, is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses in the profession today, and her fans patiently wait for her projects to release. After making back-to-back headlines for Chhorii 2, Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to headline another solo lead project Akelli. Well, prior to this, she had solo lead in Chhorii 1 & will also be seen in the sequel. While the second part is yet to release, the first part of Chhorii became one of the most critically acclaimed projects of her.

Taking to social media, she shares a sneak peek into the shooting of Akelli on her social media.

Meanwhile on the work front, she is also shooting for Chhorii 2. Bharuccha had won accolades for performance in the layered horror film Chhorri and now she is shooting for the film. In these past years, the actress has given varieties of performances which have been loved by the audiences and critics. One of the most loved characters was in her film Chhorii where she played a pregnant woman and threw light on the social issue for female foeticide. 

Other than Chhorri 2, she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Akelli Chhorii 2 Akshay Kumar Selfiee Emraan Hashmi pipeline Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 10:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants
MUMBAI: The show Splitsvilla X4 has been making a lot of heads turn with the interesting twists and turns in the show....
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie avoids Atharva, he tries to confront her
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Wow! Check out these gorgeous looks of Sonam Bajwa in ethnic
MUMBAI: Sonampreet Bajwa is a model and actress who predominantly appears in Punjabi language films. In addition to few...
Pretty! Check out these aesthetic monochrome clicks of Fatima Sana Shaikh
MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress, who works in Hindi films. Shaikh appeared as a child artist in such films as...
Yay! Happy Birthday Angad Bedi
MUMBAI: Angad Singh Bedi is an actor and former model. He made his debut with Kaya Taran in 2004, an adaptation of a...
Recent Stories
This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?
This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

Latest Video

Related Stories
This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?
This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?
Exclusive! “I have kept the date of 14th February separate so that Ishita does not get angry with me” - Vatsal Sheth talks about
Exclusive! “I have kept the date of 14th February separate so that Ishita does not get angry with me” - Vatsal Sheth talks about Adipurush and his Valentine’s day plans with Ishita Dutta
With the Pathaan's ticket prices getting reduced, check out the other movies which have faced deduction in the ticket prices
With the Pathaan's ticket prices getting reduced, check out the other movies which have faced deduction in the ticket prices
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding
Check out the controversies with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Check out some of the controversies surrounding the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’