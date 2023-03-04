Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her next thriller drama film 'Akelli', has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 14:26
movie_image: 
Nushrratt Bharuccha

MUMBAI: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her next thriller drama film 'Akelli', has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting.

With a wound on her forehead and blood stains, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself on her social media that shows that she is dealing with tough times as she is shooting for her upcoming film Akelli.

For the caption, she wrote: "Akelli."

This much-awaited movie is directed by Prannoy Meshram who is also a debutant in this field. Previously, he has worked as an Assistant director in movies like 'Queen' and 'Commando 3'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Apart from 'Akelli', Nushrratt also has 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline.

SOURCE: IANS

