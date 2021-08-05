NYC, London top Bhumi's wish list once India allows air travel

MUMBAI: As normalcy of life is coming back post-pandemic, international travel just for leisure is still a far-fetched dream for Indians as not all global destinations are open for tourism.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a foodie and travel junkie, shares what she misses the most and the world cities she cannot wait to travel again.

The actress recently appeared on a food show where she tried her hand in preparing pasta and shared her love for Italian food.

While asked which is one international city she wants to travel to once normalcy returns, Bhumi told IANS: "Honestly speaking, when it comes to international travel, whichever country is ready to welcome us, I will run towards that! (Laughs) You know there is a sense of happiness and freedom when you are having street food while walking around the street. There is a vibrant energy to that.

"New York is one such city and my next favourite is London. London is so multicultural and you also get food from various countries over there. It is a city with so many Michelin-star restaurants and I also love food from its streets. So London and New York are the two cities I want to go and chill, eat, walk...and feel alive again. I know, in my head food and travel go hand-in-hand. I really cannot wait to travel for food and shopping again!"

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress appeared in the final episode of 'You Got Chef'd - Season 3' that releases on Gobble, the lifestyle channel of Pocket Aces, as well as on YouTube.

SOURCE : IANS