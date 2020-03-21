On occasion of World Poetry day, here’s a throwback to Farhan Akhtar playing a poet in ZNMD and winning hearts all over!

MUMBAI: Time and again, Farhan Akhtar has proven that he is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and the characters he has played have always struck a chord with the audience.

On ocassion of World Poetry Day today, here’s a throwback to one of his most iconic characters, playing a poet in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan’s portrayal of Imraan was not only loved by millions across the nation but also wooed them with his heartfelt verses, here’s one of the best ones from the movie!

“Dilon mein tum apni betabiyan leke chal rahe ho.

Toh zinda ho tum!

Nazar mein khwaabon ki bijliyan leke chal rahe ho

Toh zinda ho tum!

Hawa ke jhonkon ke jaise aazad rehna seekho

Tum ek dariya ke jaise, leharon mein behna seekho

Har ek lamhe se tum milo khole apni baahein

Har ek pal ek naya samaa dekhiye

Jo apni aankhon mein hairaniyan leke chal rahe ho

Toh zinda ho tum!

Dilon mein tum apni betabiyan leke chal rahe ho

Toh zinda ho tum!”

The actor will be seen on the silver screen once again later this year in Toofaan which is one if the most awaited films of 2020.

Toofaan will see Farhan essay the role of a boxer and his look reveal earlier this year made waves across the Internet.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and will be releasing on 2nd October 2020.