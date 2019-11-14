News

October actress Banita Sandhu to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
14 Nov 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the actor has an interesting film line-up that includes Bhoot: Haunted Ship and the biopic of Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh, where he will be playing the lead.

Now, as per sources, October movie actress Banita Sandhu has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Vicky in the movie. This movie will mark Banita's second film in Bollywood after her debut with Varun Dhawan in October.

Vicky has begun the shooting for the movie, which is based on on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter, who was hailed as a hero after he went to London and killed the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O Dwyer, as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The movie is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kuma. The film has a humongous budget of 120 crores and is scheduled to release on October 2nd, 2020.

