Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film "Zwigato", which was shot in Bhubaneswar.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 18:09
movie_image: 
Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

MUMBAI:The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film "Zwigato", which was shot in Bhubaneswar.

After attending a special screening of the film, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles and depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

The Odisha government is promoting the state as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for talented youth, an official said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

SOURCE-IANS

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Pakhi accuses Sai of a huge crime; Satya offers help
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”
MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Lataa Saberwal who has been part of Tv shows like Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya...
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is being directed by Ali...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Teji gets a suggestion from Ehsan’s mother, Viaan forced to answer to Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'
MUMBAI:The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film "Zwigato",...
Recent Stories
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland

Latest Video

Related Stories
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
Want to live up to expectations of the audience
Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?
Emraan Hashmi
Audience Perspective! Should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers?
Bheed
Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'
Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role