Official! Animal trailer to be out on this date of November

Movie Animal is no doubt one of the much awaited movies and now finally it is officially announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on this date
Animal

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is indeed one of the big releases of the Year, the movie which also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Movie Animal is one of the much anticipated movies of the Year ever since the teaser was out the fans were really looking forward to seeing the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and to see Bobby Deol because he stole the show just by a few seconds in the teaser.

All eyes are waiting for the trailer and now officially it is announced that the trailer of the movie Animal will be out on 23rd November. Yes you heard right, for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans and the fans of the movie Animal the wait is finally over, the trailer of the movie will be out on 23rd November, well, this news has brought the wave of happiness among the fans and has increased the excitement level of the fans and audience.

The songs and the teaser have created perfect hype and we see what trailer has to offer about the movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 1st December, the movie will face a direct clash with movie Sam Bahadur which has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Animal, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

