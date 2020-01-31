Oh gorgeous! Sara Ali Khan rocks a dreamy sartorial number and we are loving it!

MUMBAI: With an upcoming film on the sleeve, Sara Ali Khan definitely knows how to kill it in style with her promotional looks. Donning an edgy yet chic banded dress with red and white stripes, the actress is winning our hearts and how!

Taking to her social media, Sara shares, “Candy cane By the window-pane #LoveAajKal ”

Everything about this look is dreamy with a pop of red that brings out the personality that Sara holds! The actress has always made a statement when it comes to sartorial picks and silhouettes. From ethnic to western, Sara knows how to impress the fashion police with all her looks, each time.

The actress never fails to impress as she makes some breathtaking fashion statements. More so, this look is extremely fresh and breezy which is giving us all the inspiration. Sara has won several accolades for her debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

Sara Ali Khan has beautifully brought every character to life and the awards that she has achieved reflects that which truly also shows the success that she has garnered for herself ever since the debut.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzz girl Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.