Oh No! Actor Vicky Kaushal sustains an injury during the filming of the action sequence for 'Chhava'

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, a Bollywood actor, is injured. On Wednesday, February 7, he was seen leaving his car and making his way to his residence when he was observed with a plastered left arm. The actor hasn't yet responded to his injuries, despite being aware that the footage has become popular on social media.

Also read: Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

According to several media sources, the actor was hurt while filming a dramatic action scene for his next movie, Chhava. Nothing has yet been formally confirmed. Vicky can be seen in the Instagram video that a famous photographer posted, wearing a grey arm sling over his left arm. On the exterior, it looks like a small injury, but we don't know how serious it is.

Vicky went straight to his house instead of waiting to pose for photographers. Soon after the video was posted to social media, fans wished Vicky a quick recovery. "Get well soon, Vicky," a fan wrote. Someone else said, "Oh god how did he get hand fractured? Get well soon."

Regarding his career, Vicky is currently receiving recognition for his parts in the Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan film Dunki.

He is currently working hard on the period play Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana will also feature in the movie. Rashmika has already completed filming her parts.

In addition to Chhava, Vicky features Ammy Virk and Animal actress Triptii Dimri in Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which is scheduled for release in December 2025, he will also be spotted alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read: Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal