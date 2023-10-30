Oh No! Actress Sayani Gupta Shares her terrible travel experience during flight; Says ‘one guy almost smashed my face…’

MUMBAI: Sayani Gupta, a Bollywood actress, has been showcasing her acting abilities in a number of ventures, such as the web series Four More Shots Please! The actress is renowned for having strong opinions, recently talked about her flight experience, and criticized men for not traveling with manners. She also revealed how one man's negligence nearly caused her face to be "smashed." She detailed her experiences in a note that she wrote.

The actress recently shared her experiences on her Instagram stories. She expressed on social media how she felt about Indian males who travel on flights. She recalled the worst incident that had ever happened to her, a male fellow traveller nearly smashing her face.

Sayani Gupta wrote about her experience in detail, saying, “Indian men on flights are just the fu**ing worst! Loud phones, cracks, coughing sneezing without covers, no sense of space, uncouth! Oh one guy almost smashed my face with his bag pack! And didn’t even realise while everyone else gasped! Ya.. many of you reading this are in the same bracket! Thanks!”

Many expressed their support for the actress after she shared her experiences thoroughly on Instagram stories. One admirer said, "Totally agree, these things must be called out," while another said, “Coughing/sneezing without covering the mouth is the worst thing”.

A number of other people, meanwhile, flooded social media platforms with their thoughts on the subject. The actress played the role of Damini in the web series Four More Shots Please! Notably, the series centers on the adventures of four friends and how they work through issues pertaining to love, friendships, and other sensitive subjects. She also starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Article 15.

Credit- Pinkvilla