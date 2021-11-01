Oh No! Actress Urmila Matondkar in home quarantine after been tested Covid positive; requests all to stay safe amid festivities

MUMBAI : Actress Urmila Matondkar on Sunday took to Twitter to inform her fans and well wishers that she has been tested Covid positive and is currently under home isolation.

Her tweet quoted that she is doing fine and has isolated herself and insisted people get tested who came in contact with her in the recent past. Her note read as “I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine and have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities".

As soon as the actress shared the news of testing Covid positive, her fans wished the actress for speedy recovery. “Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Pls tc and lots of love (sic),” tweeted one fan. “Take care (sic),” wrote another. One of the fans wrote, “We hope you get well soon” while another fan wrote, “Take care & Get Well Soon.” One of the users also asked, “How come after taking vaccines people are getting positive.”

Meanwhile, the actress who is vocal about her stands on various issues recently extended her support to Shah Rukh Khan whose son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case.

Praising King Khan for his dignity and strength, Urmila Matondkar in a tweet wrote, 'Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless.'

