Oh No! Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's split up after 11 years of a long relationship; Know here details!

Childhood sweethearts Ahan and Tania Shroff went to the same school and were open about their connection on social media. The media outlet was told by a source, “It's the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.” It's still unknown why they allegedly broke up.
Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff

MUMBAI: Actor Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty, is said to have split from his long-term partner Tania Shroff. It has been more than a month and a half since Ahan and Tania broke up, according to a popular news portal report.  Tania is a model and designer, the daughter of industrialists Jaidev and Romila Shroff.

The rumors about their breakup have not yet been verified or refuted by Ahan and Tania. More questions have been raised regarding the two's relationship as they haven't discussed anything in a while despite their frequent posting of photos together. They still follow one another on Instagram, though.

The actors Suniel and Mana Shetty are the parents of Ahan. In addition, he is the brother of Athiya Shetty, who debuted in Tadap. While Ahan received positive reviews for his debut feature, the movie, which also starred Tara Sutaria, was a box office failure. The entire Shetty family was spotted on the red carpet with Tania Shroff on the night of Tadap's debut. One of them was KL Rahul, who is currently wed to Athiya.

Earlier this year, Suniel Shetty referred to KL Rahul and Tania as his kids. In a recent interview, the actor said, “Both the bachchas (kids)? My babies, my love, my first love. Tanya is my first love. They are so simple and their family, they just fitted in so beautifully.”

He also added, “Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes... Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her in parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other.”

