Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. His talent is indisputable with films like Singham, Drishyam, Tanhaji, RRR and many more. The actor who was recently shooting for his upcoming film Singham Again, got injured during a scene and the shoot halted for a short time.

Ajay, who was shooting for an action combat scene, hurt his eye. Director Rohit Shetty stopped the shoot for a while but Ajay soon resumed shooting so as not to hamper the film’s schedule or that of the other actors. Recently, sharing the first look poster of Singham, the filmmaker wrote, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!... SINGHAM AGAIN…”

As per reports, Singham Again will have a stellart star cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in crucial roles. This will be the third installment of the film and will hit the big screens in December 2024.

Credit-Spotboye

