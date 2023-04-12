Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Ajay, who was shooting for an action combat scene, hurt his eye. Director Rohit Shetty stopped the shoot for a while but Ajay soon resumed shooting so as not to hamper the film’s schedule or that of the other actors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 13:31
movie_image: 
Singham Again

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. His talent is indisputable with films like Singham, Drishyam, Tanhaji, RRR and many more. The actor who was recently shooting for his upcoming film Singham Again, got injured during a scene and the shoot halted for a short time.

Also Read-Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Ajay, who was shooting for an action combat scene, hurt his eye. Director Rohit Shetty stopped the shoot for a while but Ajay soon resumed shooting so as not to hamper the film’s schedule or that of the other actors. Recently, sharing the first look poster of Singham, the filmmaker wrote, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!... SINGHAM AGAIN…”

As per reports, Singham Again will have a stellart star cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in crucial roles. This will be the third installment of the film and will hit the big screens in December 2024.

Also Read-Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who takes important decisions at home

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Spotboye 
 

Ajay Devgn Singham Singham Again Rohit Shetty Bholaa Golmaal Bajirao Singham Kareena Kapoor Khan Deepika Padukone Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Ranveer Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 13:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: Oh No! Tejas kidnaps Jhanak to get married to her, Anirudh worried for her safety
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Neil Bhatt gets a special power during nomination; check out the nominated contestants for this week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten...
Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Must Read! Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday, it is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized: Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most popular producers on television. He is the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata...
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
MUMBAI : Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, businessman and philanthropist who has...
Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. His talent is indisputable with...
Recent Stories
Badshah
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
Latest Video
Related Stories
Badshah
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
Animal
Box office! It's a blockbuster weekend for Animal, whereas Sam Bahadur is still struggling
Shah Rukh Khan
Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki trailer to be released tomorrow?
Sonarika Bhadoria
Hawwt! Here are times actress Sonarika Bhadoria raised temperature with her hotness
Housefull
Wow! Housefull 5 finally gets release date
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16