Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland

Akshay is known to shoot his own stunt scenes in films. And this case too he was filming for a high-octane action scene when he injured himself.
MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Recently, the filmmaker took to social media to share a picture from the sets and reveal that they have completed a big shooting schedule of the film in India. The team is now shooting in Scotland.

Akshay is known to shoot his own stunt scenes in films. And this case too he was filming for a high-octane action scene when he injured himself. The actor is now in braces and while the action scenes have been put on hold for now, Kumar is shooting for the other scenes with his close-ups.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

 

 

Apart from this film, Akshay will be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat where he will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He will also be seen in The Biopic Of Jaswant Singh Gill and the next installment of Hera Pheri co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Are you excited about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Let us know in the comments below...

