Oh No! Alia Bhatt sleeping, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his phone, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan the dreamer at IOC; Internet buzzes as memes and videos go viral

MUMBAI :The 2023 IOC session was organized by Nita Ambani in Mumbai, and Bollywood is expected to be present whenever there is an Ambani event. Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone loudly applauded the Ambani family's first lady's plea for the 'Olympics Of All, By All, For All' at the 141st IOC session before being quickly identified as being completely lost in thought.

The internet has been flooded with memes as a result of the viral videos from the incident. All four of the A-listers appear to be as lost as a Commerce stream student who receives a Biology exam question paper. Despite their best efforts to keep their composure, cameras catch them making the most bizarre looks.

Everywhere is talking about the images and videos of Alia Bhatt struggling to remain up and almost falling asleep. While Ranbir Kapoor appeared to be absorbed in his phone the entire time. Although physically present, Shah Rukh Khan was undoubtedly daydreaming about Jawan's box office performance. As usual, Deepika Padukone was the only one who had a straight expression and appeared prim and proper.

People even talked about why the celebrities were made to participate in this event as videos and memes started to dominate Twitter (now X). On Reddit, a user wrote, “They are like : Kyun aa gaya main iss narak mein.” Another commented, “Me and my siblings when Parents start lecturing us about how difficult their upbringing was & how they made it on their own.” A third comment reads, “Lol, Alia sleeping without a care in the world, RK lost in the phone like a true backbencher, SRK pretending full attention but mind wandering somewhere else most probably, while DP is giving serious Hermione Granger vibes.”

A user brought up, “All 4 of them are bored, feeling sleepy just by seeing their expressions.” Another comment read as, “Everyone is bored listening to Nita speak. Alia is literally asleep…. Don’t even blame her. I would, too. And SRK and DP have both aced the professional but IDC look.”

Credit-Koimoi