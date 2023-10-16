Oh No! Alia Bhatt sleeping, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his phone, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan the dreamer at IOC; Internet buzzes as memes and videos go viral

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone loudly applauded the Ambani family's first lady's plea for the 'Olympics Of All, By All, For All' at the 141st IOC session before being quickly identified as being completely lost in thought.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:10
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI :The 2023 IOC session was organized by Nita Ambani in Mumbai, and Bollywood is expected to be present whenever there is an Ambani event. Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone loudly applauded the Ambani family's first lady's plea for the 'Olympics Of All, By All, For All' at the 141st IOC session before being quickly identified as being completely lost in thought.

Also read: Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch

The internet has been flooded with memes as a result of the viral videos from the incident. All four of the A-listers appear to be as lost as a Commerce stream student who receives a Biology exam question paper. Despite their best efforts to keep their composure, cameras catch them making the most bizarre looks.

Everywhere is talking about the images and videos of Alia Bhatt struggling to remain up and almost falling asleep. While Ranbir Kapoor appeared to be absorbed in his phone the entire time. Although physically present, Shah Rukh Khan was undoubtedly daydreaming about Jawan's box office performance. As usual, Deepika Padukone was the only one who had a straight expression and appeared prim and proper.

People even talked about why the celebrities were made to participate in this event as videos and memes started to dominate Twitter (now X). On Reddit, a user wrote, “They are like : Kyun aa gaya main iss narak mein.” Another commented, “Me and my siblings when Parents start lecturing us about how difficult their upbringing was & how they made it on their own.” A third comment reads, “Lol, Alia sleeping without a care in the world, RK lost in the phone like a true backbencher, SRK pretending full attention but mind wandering somewhere else most probably, while DP is giving serious Hermione Granger vibes.”

A user brought up, “All 4 of them are bored, feeling sleepy just by seeing their expressions.” Another comment read as, “Everyone is bored listening to Nita speak. Alia is literally asleep…. Don’t even blame her. I would, too. And SRK and DP have both aced the professional but IDC look.”

Also read: Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Koimoi

 

Nita Ambani Smriti Irani Dilip Joshi Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karisma Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Shloka Ambani Athiya Shetty Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani TV News Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: Who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey? The Hyderabadi Gamer and Youtuber who is the focus of the first fight in season 17! Read to know more!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.Ankita...
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MUMBAI :Nita Ambani recently hosted the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai and many Hindi film stars were spotted attending the...
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch
MUMBAI :Madonna, 65, kicked off her Celebration tour in London, England this week but it didn’t go smoothly. The singer...
Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’
MUMBAI :Amitabh Bachchan became 81 years old, and to commemorate the occasion, he made sure to address the adoring...
Really! Fans convinced about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy after her video with hubby Virat Kohli goes viral, check it out
MUMBAI :There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MADONNA
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch
Amitabh Bachchan
Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’
Anushka Sharma
Really! Fans convinced about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy after her video with hubby Virat Kohli goes viral, check it out
CHRIS FOX - JOHNIE MARAIST
Woah! Love Is Blind fame Chris Fox admits cheating on Johnie Maraist, read more
PIPER LAURIE
Oh No! Alia Bhatt sleeping, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his phone, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan the dreamer at IOC; Internet buzzes as memes and videos go viral