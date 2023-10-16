Oh No! Alia Bhatt sleeping, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his phone, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan the dreamer at IOC; Internet buzzes as memes and videos go viral

Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, she died on Saturday in Los Angeles and had been ill for some time.
PIPER LAURIE

MUMBAI :Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, she died on Saturday in Los Angeles and had been ill for some time.

Her representative confirmed the death.

She was known for her performances in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie'.

Nominated nine times for an Emmy and three times for an Academy Award, Laurie finally broke through in the live TV drama 'The Days of Wine and Roses.' She was also known for her work on the TV drama 'Twin Peaks.' She earned Emmy nominations in 1990 and 1991 for her work on the show, reported Deadline.

Born Rosetta Jacobs on Jan. 22, 1932, she was the youngest of two daughters. When she was 6, the family moved to Los Angeles, and she spent three years in a children's asylum outside Los Angeles accompanying her sister, who was there for health reasons, as per Deadline.

Her manager renamed her Piper Laurie, and she made her film debut as Ronald Reagan's daughter in 'Louisa' (1950).

She appeared in the 2018 film 'White Boy Rick', as per Deadline.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:20

