Oh no! Amidst Aryan Khan's arrest, Byju's puts ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan on hold

Educational technology company Byju's has put its association with Shah Rukh Khan on hold post his Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case in Mumbai. Despite advance bookings, it took this action after receiving backlash on social media from netizens.

The actor has been the ambassador of the firm since 2017 and is reportedly paid Rs 3 to 4 crores per year for the endorsement of it.

Supposedly , Byju’s have paused all SRK-related promotions for now. The company is in the area of education and wouldn’t like to be seen in promotions with him given the controversy.

SRK is the also face of big brands like Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, ICICI Bank, Reliance Jio and others.

As Shah Rukh Khan is also associated with Big Basket, a spokesperson of the Tata Group said, “BigBasket will not like to validate, deny or comment anything on this."

Rohit Ohri, group chairman at creative ad agency FCB India revealed that SRK's brand value has helped Byju's a lot and pausing the association will definitely affect the ed-tech firm.

The actor's son Aryan Khan and the other accused were caught in a drug bust on a cruise ship sailing from Mumbai to Goa last week.

