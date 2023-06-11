Oh No! Amitabh Bachchan urges for 'Legal' action in response to viral morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa celebrity appeared in a deepfake video that went viral online on Sunday. The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering an elevator while wearing a fitting outfit in the unverified video. A few social media users came out to clarify that the video had been deepfaked after it quickly went viral.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 14:33
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI: After a morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna became viral, Amitabh Bachchan batted for legal action. The Pushpa celebrity appeared in a deepfake video that went viral online on Sunday. The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering an elevator while wearing a fitting outfit in the unverified video. A few social media users came out to clarify that the video had been deepfaked after it quickly went viral.

(Also read:Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him

A reporter came forward to confirm the fakeness of the video. He wrote on X, “There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel.”

He added, “From a deepfake POV, the viral video is perfect enough for ordinary social media users to fall for it. But if you watch the video carefully, you can see at (0:01) that when Rashmika (deepfake) was entering the lift, suddenly her face changed from the other girl to Rashmika.”

Retweeting his message, Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action to be taken against such incidents. He wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal,” showed his support to his Goodbye co-star. Rashmika hasn't responded to the video yet.

Amitabh has recently been very busy at work. The actor has been doing his part as Kaun Banega Crorepati's host. Big B appears to have started work on his project starring Rajinikanth for the big screen, known as Thalapathy 170. Amitabh and Rajinikanth got back together after a 33-year break. Recently, the two filmed a few scenes in Mumbai.

The celebs gathering in Mumbai were posted on Lyca Productions' official X  account with the caption, When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan. Done with MUMBAI Schedule ️.”

(Also read: What! Rashmika Mandanna and her manager part ways amid the rumours of feud, former states "There is no negativity between us"

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- News 18

Rashmika Mandanna Mission Majnu Goodbye Kirik Party Sita Ramam Pushpa:The Rise Pushpa 2:The Rule Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Movie News Thalaivar170 Rajinikanth Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Master plan! Seerat turns the table by showing divorce papers
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
OMG! Inside Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lavish party-packed Goa escape! Check out the pictures here!
MUMBAI: The show Udaariyaan is and will remain iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remembered for Fateh and...
Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December
MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The...
Trolled! “You really don't know how to respect saree” netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest appearance
MUMBAI: Disha Patani is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the acting space, who definitely knows the...
Wow! Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Gauri Khan looked like an epitome of class and sophistication in a simple pearl grey saree
MUMBAI: Festive vibes call for traditional Indian outfits along with dance and celebrations.Diwali 2023 is round the...
Finally! Tara Sutaria reacts to her relationship status, confirms being single; Says 'When my parents read about dating rumours...'
MUMBAI: In 2018, at Karan Johar's Diwali celebration, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain got together. In 2020, they declared...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Trolled! “You really don't know how to respect saree” netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Trolled! “You really don't know how to respect saree” netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest appearance
Tara Sutaria
Finally! Tara Sutaria reacts to her relationship status, confirms being single; Says 'When my parents read about dating rumours...'
manish malhotra
Woah! Here are some celebs that marked their presence at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash but without their partners, check it out
Sunny Deol
Wow! From Sunny Deol -Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan -Karan Johar; Bollywood celebrities set aside their disputes and reconciled
Shanaya Kapoor
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
Athiya Shetty
Awe! Athiya Shetty's heartwarming response to husband KL Rahul's birthday wishes; Calls him ‘whole world’