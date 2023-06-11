Oh No! Amitabh Bachchan urges for 'Legal' action in response to viral morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: After a morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna became viral, Amitabh Bachchan batted for legal action. The Pushpa celebrity appeared in a deepfake video that went viral online on Sunday. The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering an elevator while wearing a fitting outfit in the unverified video. A few social media users came out to clarify that the video had been deepfaked after it quickly went viral.

(Also read:Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him

A reporter came forward to confirm the fakeness of the video. He wrote on X, “There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel.”

He added, “From a deepfake POV, the viral video is perfect enough for ordinary social media users to fall for it. But if you watch the video carefully, you can see at (0:01) that when Rashmika (deepfake) was entering the lift, suddenly her face changed from the other girl to Rashmika.”

Retweeting his message, Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action to be taken against such incidents. He wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal,” showed his support to his Goodbye co-star. Rashmika hasn't responded to the video yet.

Amitabh has recently been very busy at work. The actor has been doing his part as Kaun Banega Crorepati's host. Big B appears to have started work on his project starring Rajinikanth for the big screen, known as Thalapathy 170. Amitabh and Rajinikanth got back together after a 33-year break. Recently, the two filmed a few scenes in Mumbai.

The celebs gathering in Mumbai were posted on Lyca Productions' official X account with the caption, When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan. Done with MUMBAI Schedule ️.”

(Also read: What! Rashmika Mandanna and her manager part ways amid the rumours of feud, former states "There is no negativity between us"

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- News 18