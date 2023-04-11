Oh No! Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post sparks questions about wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday among fans

And the fans began asking Big B why he hadn't sent birthday wishes to Bollywood actress and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On Big B's post, there are comments that inquire as to why he forgot to wish his bahu Aishwarya a happy 50th birthday.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : One of the most active veteran actors on social media is Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, he typically uses Twitter and Instagram to share his opinions and feelings. Following India's incredible victory over Sri Lanka, Big B celebrated the historic victory on Instagram. 

Also read: What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back

Take A Look:-

The actor from Brahmastra recently uploaded a picture of his son, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, and his movie Ghoomer. He happily showcased his son's work, however, he neglected to feature Saiyami Kher, who plays the lead role. A number of offenses are being taken the same way by internet users.

Take a Look:-


 
Aishwarya turned fifty, marking a significant milestone that supporters had anticipated the Bachchan family would celebrate with birthday. However, Abhishek just sent his beloved wife a birthday message, which infuriated fans and internet users who referred to it as a "dry wish."

Ash was spotted in the town celebrating her birthday for a good cause with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya was very proud of her mother, and her moving speech attracted a lot of attention. The Bachchan family's absence was another thing that emerged to mind. The Bachchan family has reportedly been at odds for a long time, according to ongoing gossip. Fans can only hope everything is OK.

Also read: Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Bollywood life

Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati
