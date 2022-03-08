Oh NO! Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor gets massively trolled by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera which surely did not do well at the Box Office, however the actor never failed to impress the audience with his looks and has got massive fan followers in spite of his absence on social media.

Recently the Brahmastra actor was spotted at Karan Johar's office. He gracefully posed for the paparazzi and looked cool in a grey tee. However, when the video surfaced, netizens formed their opinion, and they found him 'drunk.'

As we mentioned earlier, Ranbir was judged by netizens and a few of them stated that he's looking drunk. A user asked, "y does he always look drunk?"

A user wrote, "Cool ni bht tired lag raha hai." Another user stated, "Nashedi hai tired nhi." A netizen added, "He looks old." Another netizen added, "Bimar sa lgne lga hai ab." While there were others who adored his look and called him younger after getting married.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen with his wife Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. This film will be a litmus test for Kapoor, as it's mounted on a huge scale, and trade is having huge expectations with the film.

Credit: DNA