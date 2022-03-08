Oh NO! Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor gets massively trolled by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and is gearing up for his upcoming big release Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that features Alia Bhatt in the lead role

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 18:39
movie_image: 
Oh NO! Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor gets massively trolled by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera which surely did not do well at the Box Office, however the actor never failed to impress the audience with his looks and has got massive fan followers in spite of his absence on social media.

Recently the Brahmastra actor was spotted at Karan Johar's office. He gracefully posed for the paparazzi and looked cool in a grey tee.  However, when the video surfaced, netizens formed their opinion, and they found him 'drunk.'

Also Read:Exclusive! “I would love to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor as he is my man crush”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Pulkit aka Aryan

As we mentioned earlier, Ranbir was judged by netizens and a few of them stated that he's looking drunk. A user asked, "y does he always look drunk?"

A user wrote, "Cool ni bht tired lag raha hai."  Another user stated, "Nashedi hai tired nhi." A netizen added, "He looks old."  Another netizen added, "Bimar sa lgne lga hai ab." While there were others who adored his look and called him younger after getting married.

Also Read:OMG! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh massively trolled for copying Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, see reactions

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen with his wife Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. This film will be a litmus test for Kapoor, as it's mounted on a huge scale, and trade is having huge expectations with the film.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Shamshera Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Sanju Saawariya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 18:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
MUMBAI: The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan in the central role is making a lot of headlines....
HILARIOUS! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi set major BFF goals, but look who seems ANNOYED with them
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently running on the small screens and also entertaining the viewers.We have seen...
Confirmed! Not Indian Idol, but Anu Malik will judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs season 9
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is one of the popular singing reality shows on the small screen. The...
Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Neeti Mohan to judge the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The talent on this show is unbelievable,...
EXCLUSIVE! Bharti Singh to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 9?
MUMBAI:Sa re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.We have seen how so...
Oops! Netizens compare Suhana Khan with Hollywood actor Kylie Jenner and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped in for a dinner date with her The Archies co-star...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
Latest Video