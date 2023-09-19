Oh No! Dalip Tahil revealed ‘Shah Rukh Khan countered Deewana filmmaker who was flabbergasted when SRK was just taking off his career'

Dalip Tahil, a veteran actor remembers an event on the set of the movie Deewana and his time working with SRK on it. Raj Kanwar was taken aback when he mentioned that SRK preferred to handle things his way.
MUMBAI: Dalip Tahil, a veteran actor, has spoken candidly about his interactions with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor remembers an event on the set of the movie Deewana and his time working with SRK on it. Raj Kanwar was taken aback when he mentioned that SRK preferred to handle things his way.

Dalip remarked on the Untriggered with Aminjaz podcast, “I actually worked with Shah Rukh when he first came to Bombay. His first film that he did was a film called Deewana. He had just come to Bombay and his career was just taking off. There was a very well-known director called Raj Kanwar. Raj was an established director and he was very known to be a person who wanted his own way. I mean, like most directors tend to be. I was amazed at Shah Rukh because he was new and he got into a thing with Raj Kanwar, who was flabbergasted.”

Dalip said that, to his surprise, the director joined in and supported what Shah Rukh wanted to accomplish just when he thought things would get worse. The actor went on saying, “’He (Raj) said, no, I think we should do it this way. I think the scene should be done like this.’ Shah Rukh wanted to do it his way. I was flabbergasted as well, because I was standing there saying, what’s going on?  I was amused. I was like, okay, what’s going to happen now? Eventually, his energy and his conviction was so positive that I saw Raj say, ‘Let’s try it your way.’”

Dalip mentioned, “He did it his way. It was really remarkable, because it absolutely shows the kind of confidence and positivity  and what he brought to the table. He continues to do that. I read something about him where he said, even if I flop, I’m going to flop doing it my way. He’s got a really amazing dynamism. He’s got that energy which is very unique.”

Jawan, Shah Rukh's most recent movie, debuted on September 7. The movie made Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend and has now made Rs 200 crore worldwide in just two days.

