Oh NO! From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, check out THESE B-town celebs who faced legal battled for the reasons that will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Indian judiciary gives a free hand to its citizens to file a complaint against another person in case they find their behaviour inappropriate and require legal intervention. But people often misuse their power and file FIRs against celebrities for the most bizarre reasons.

While celebrities are financially better equipped to arm themselves for legal battle than the average person, we are saddened by how often what they are fighting to protect legally are nothing but their right to privacy and right to decent treatment. Here we bring you a list of the 8 strangest reasons for which Bollywood celebrities were dragged inside a courtroom by Indian citizens.

Ranveer Singh, known for his versatile acting and over-the-top fashion sense, had found himself amidst controversy for posing nude for Paper magazine. The FIR was filed upon a complaint lodged at the Chembur police station by Lalit Tekchandani on July 2022. Furthermore, Mr Tekchandani, who runs an NGO, had alleged that Ranveer’s naked pictures have hurt the sentiments of women in general and have insulted their modesty.

Karan Johar’s movie, Student Of The Year, had hit rough weather for one of its songs, Radha. It had irked Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a right-wing organisation, for referring to Radha as ‘sexy’. Following the events, an FIR was filed against Shah Rukh Khan, his wife, Gauri Khan, producer-director, Karan Johar and the whole team of Student Of The Year for inappropriately presenting the Hindu deity, Radha.

Deepika Padukone had once attended the ‘All India Bakchod’ event, a public roast show. However, it had landed the actress in trouble as soon as an FIR was registered by the Pune Police. The FIRs were filed against popular stars who had attended the show, including Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and many more, as they were accused of obscene behaviour in a public place while Deepika was not even a part of the show, and she was merely a spectator.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had jotted down her pregnancy care secrets and personal experiences in a book, The Pregnancy Bible and had launched it on her older child, Taimur’s birthday in 2020. However, in August 2022, a plea was moved by a practising advocate Christopher Anthony, stating that by using the word 'Bible' in her book, Kareena has allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

An Indore resident had moved to court in January 2022 to file a complaint against actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor was seen riding a bike while Sara was seated at the back. However, the Indore resident, in his complaint, had claimed that the number plate on the motorcycle that Vicky was riding belonged to him. Later, it was found out that he was confused between numbers 1 and 4 due to a bolt.

In 2011, Vidya Balan was all over the headlines because of her bold and fearless role in the film, The Dirty Picture. On the one hand, the actress was lauded with praises for her unconventional performance opposite Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, an FIR was lodged against Vidya for her ‘indecent’ role in the film. Barring a woman’s desire to present herself the way she wants, the movie’s plot and requirements, people have judged Vidya and accused her of causing ‘inconvenience to women.’

Farhan Akhtar is an ace actor, director, screenwriter and playback singer. In 2015, Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against the makers of the web series, Mirzapur for allegedly hurting religious, social and regional sentiments through their portrayal of the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, however, they could not provide the court with enough evidence.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for helming larger-than-life movies with his creative vision, colourful sets and stellar storyline. However, in an infamous case, the director faced significant outrage from citizens for allegedly 'disrupting communal harmony' with his directorial venture, Padmavat. An FIR was filed against Sanjay, and a lot of hue and cry ensued before the High Court quashed the complaint, having found not a single offensive scene in the film.

