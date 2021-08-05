Oh no! Dhanush faces legal trouble for this reason

MUMBAI: In a legal blow, the Madras High Court has refused to allow Dhanush to take back his plea in 2015 seeking exemption from entry tax for a Rolls Royce from the UK. The High Court chided Dhanush for not paying the tax even after the matter was settled by the Supreme Court in 2018. Earlier, the High Court schooled Thalapathy Vijay for seeking tax exemption. But the order has been stayed by a division bench in an appeal moved by the actor.

Dhanush's legal counsel told the court that the actor had paid 50 percent of the tax. They said he was willing to pay up the remaining amount. He wants the permit from court to withdraw the plea. Judge SM Subramaniam said, "If your intentions are genuine, you should have paid the tax at least after the Supreme Court settled the issue in 2018. But now after the high court listed the matter for passing the order, you are seeking to withdraw." The petition has been pending since 2015.

He added, "You are going to drive the luxury car on the roads laid using the taxpayers' money. Even a milk vendor and a daily wage labourer are paying taxes for every litre of petrol they buy. No such person approaches the HC seeking exemption from such taxes. At least I have not seen such a plea in my experience."

