Oh No! Did You know? Samantha Ruth Prabhu is hospitalised, Receives Immunity Boost Therapy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept her honesty on the matter by sharing a photo from her hospital stay and disclosing her diagnosis of an autoimmune disease. She routinely updates her Instagram fans on her progress toward recuperation.
MUMBAI: If you're a die-hard Samantha Ruth Prabhu fan, you probably already know that the actress is presently receiving treatment for myositis, a medical disease. In fact, she informed her fan base of this on social media during the year before.

She kept her honesty on the matter by sharing a photo from her hospital stay and disclosing her diagnosis of an autoimmune disease. She routinely updates her Instagram fans on her progress toward recuperation.

Also read: Surprising! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu renewed their friendship? His latest post sparks the same buzz on the internet letting their fans go frenzy!

Samantha once again revealed that she was allegedly undergoing a therapy intended to boost her body's immunity by posting a picture shot when she was hospitalized. Along with a picture of her hand, the actress also described a few positive features of this surgical operation.

The benefits of this treatment include boosting the production of white blood cells, improving immune system function, improving cardiac health, improving muscular health, boosting vitality, fending off viral infections and other risks, improving cardiovascular system effectiveness, and strengthening bone durability and cellular support.

The actress has been devoting time from her busy schedule to her travels, general wellness, and good health. Recently, she was observed reviving in a Coimbatore meditation center. She then delighted her followers with stunning images from her trips to Bali and the US. Due to her continued treatment, Samantha has been able to manage her personal and professional responsibilities with ease.

She most recently appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in the film Kushi. Even though the movie did not earn much attention, critics liked the two performers' connection.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya all set to marry THIS girl after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and it's NOT Sobhita Dhulipala?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

