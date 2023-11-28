Oh NO! Fashion Designer Rohit Bal’s condition still critical, doctors reveal he has ‘infection creating trouble’

The acclaimed designer who previously suffered a massive heart attack 13 years ago has been struggling with ill health for a while and has been on ventilator support.
Rohit Bal

MUMBAI : Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta Hospital. The acclaimed designer who previously suffered a massive heart attack 13 years ago has been struggling with ill health for a while and has been on ventilator support. 

Cardiologist Dr Praveen Chandra stated, “He is in a critical condition. He was admitted a few days ago. He came with a heart condition that is getting stabilised but he also has infection which is creating the trouble.”

Rohit’s friend revealed that he has had a pacemaker for years.

The 62 year old designer has been in and out of rehab for alcohol addiction. In November 2022 he was admitted to Medanta in critical condition. A close friend said, “Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital.” In February 2010, following a heart attack, Rohit had undergone an emergency angioplasty.  

Rohit began his flourishing career in the fashion industry in 1986 and founded the Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd with his brother. 

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- FreePressJournal 
 

Oh NO! Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's condition still critical, doctors reveal he has 'infection creating trouble'
