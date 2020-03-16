Oh No! This is how netizens react to Ranveer Singh’s latest outfit post his nude photoshoot, see reactions

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Alia Bhatt in the lead roles

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 12:22
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently took social media by storm after his nude photos for a magazine photoshoot went viral. Ranveer was brutally trolled for the nude photoshoot. A section of netizens wasn’t pleased with the nudity. However, fans made fun of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor as his recent pic in a kurta pyjama teamed with a Nehru jacket went viral.

Also Read:Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below

The actor recently attended an event where he was seen clad in a kurta pyjama teamed with a Nehru jacket. A video of Ranveer at the event goes viral on his Instagram. Soon after netizens noticed the video, they started poking fun at Ranveer again. This time, however, for being fully clothed.

"Finally, some decent clothes," read a comment on the post. Another comment read, "Aj kese itna acha dress-up kiya nude pic ke krn." An Instagram user wrote, "Trophy for what?? Because he imagined the body naked and lying on the ground.. Where are the minds of those who gave him the ‏Trophy, where is it..?!" "Don't tell me that he won that for his nude photoshoot," wrote another Instagram user.

Also Read:What! Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in Legal trouble over his latest photoshoot; complaint suggests that it hurts women’s sentiments

In fact, on Monday, a Mumbai-based NGO sought an FIR against Ranveer Singh over his recent nude photoshoot that stated that it hurt women’s sentiments.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

