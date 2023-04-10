Oh No! Ileana D'Cruz expresses concern for newborn son Koa, reflects on parenthood challenges; Says ‘Nothing prepares you for the pain...'

Ileana has been enjoying the happiest time of her life, from celebrating her maternity phase to the baby boy's second-month birthday, little Koa tales, and many other adorable looks from the mother-son duo's journey.
MUMBAI: Ileana D'Cruz, a Bollywood actress, and her boyfriend Michael Dolan welcomed their son on August 1st, 2023. The child's adoring parents gave him the name Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since then, Ileana has continued to post peek-a-boo pictures of her and her son Koa Phoenix Dolan on social media. 

Ileana D'Cruz uploaded two photographs of her and their child Koa Phoenix Dolan to her Instagram account on October 4, 2023. In the first picture, she is posing for the camera as Koa is tightly hugging her and dozing on her chest. She did seem a little tense and created a sweet glance.

A frown and a disturbed expression on Ileana's face, which was only partially visible in the picture, suggested that something was causing her issues. She wrote a note on it, saying that Koa was upset and hurt. This is how her note appears, “Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when your little one is hurting.”

Ileana then uploaded another photo of her son Koa to her Instagram stories. The new mother's picture showed her with dishevelled hair, black circles under her eyes, and a pale appearance, all signs of the stress she had been through. We can see Koa's tiny fingers on Ileana's chest, and the inexperienced mother wrote, "Baby cuddles all day for my little trooper. Mama got some hugs in too."

Ileana D'Cruz shared a cute picture of her baby Koa Phoenix Dolan on her Instagram page on October 1, 2023, when he was just two months old. The picture showed the devoted mother holding her young kid in her arms and supporting his head on her shoulders. Wearing a striped shirt, the tiny child looked charming. While his mother had the biggest smile.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

