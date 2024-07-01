Oh NO! Ileana Dcruz opens up about suffering from postpartum depression, “nothing can prepare you for it”

The Rustoma actress who has a huge fan following has always shared delightful glimpses of herself and her son on her social media page.
Ileana Dcruz

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress gave birth to a baby boy on 1st August and named him Koa Phoenix dolan. The Rustoma actress who has a huge fan following has always shared delightful glimpses of herself and her son on her social media page. 

Ileana has now opened up about battling with postpartum depression. In an interview with a news portal, she said, “Postpartum depression is real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home. Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him’”

She further said, “So, there are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I still am going through it. I am thankful that Mike is such an amazing partner. I don’t need to explain things to him. He makes me take a break and looks after the baby before I join in again.”

Ileana reportedly married Micheal Dolan on 13th May 2023, four weeks before she announced her pregnancy. 

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Badshah’s song Sab Gazab and later in the film The Big Bull co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

